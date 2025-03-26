Undefeated Champion Sounds Off On If Lamont Roach 'Exposed' Gervonta Davis
The narrative around undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis has undergone a drastic shift ever since his March 1 bout against Lamont Roach Jr., where the two fought to a majority draw decision.
Many people believed that Roach did enough to earn a victory and hand Davis his first professional loss outright. However, when one factors in that Davis wasn't penalized for taking a knee in the ninth round (which should have resulted in a 10-8 scorecard for Roach rather than a 10-9 for Davis), it seems clear that Davis essentially escaped with an unearned result.
Davis entered this fight as a gigantic favorite. Many also believed that he's one of the hardest pound-for-pound punchers in the sport and would have no issue finding Roach's chin and finishing the fight early. Of course, that was not the case.
Now that the fight is over, fans are wondering whether Davis has been overrated to this point and was exposed against Roach. Newly-crowned WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (who has a 13-0 professional record with 9 KOs, has no relation to Gervonta Davis, and hopes to fight the winner of the Tank vs. Roach rematch) directly addressed whether Roach exposed Davis during a recent appearance on The PorterWay Podcast.
“I don’t think he got exposed," Keyshawn Davis said of Tank. "I just think Lamont was better than everyone expected him to be. Lamont can really fight. I said that I thought Tank would knock him out so he proved me wrong.
"Lamont is better than we made him out to be but I don’t think Tank got exposed or nothing like that," he added.
Props to Keyshawn Davis for not jumping on Tank while he's down, like many other members of the boxing community.
