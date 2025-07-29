Tyson’s Conqueror vs The Unbeaten Ghost: Ibeabuchi-Williams Set For Lagos Showdown
The former heavyweight contender known as "The President" is throwing his hat back in the ring once again. Ike "The President" Ibeabuchi has long flirted with a return to boxing after legal problems pushed him from the ring more than two decades ago.
Danny “The Brixton Hammer” Williams (55-33, 42 KOs) will bring his own record into the ring. Williams is often built as a “Mike Tyson Conqueror” after his 2004 knockout victory over him. After losing to Williams, Tyson never won another fight and at 58 lost his most recent fight to Jake Paul.
Williams now hopes to take the shine off of Ike Ibeabuchi, who is (20-0, 15 KOs) and was once one of the most feared heavyweights in boxing.
Danny Williams made this bold prediction in a media statement announcing the fight.
“Ike Ibeabuchi is a legend, and I know he’ll be coming to fight. But The President will not be returning on my timeline. I will come to his hometown, drop the hammer on Ike “The President” Ibeabuchi and send him back into exile. That will become a fact, mate.”
Some might say the pair of pugilists have waited too long. However, its perhaps more intriguing now in the era of influencer boxing than it might have been a few years ago.
The battle between two 52-year-old former heavyweight contenders will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on August 23. But fight fans can also watch the fight online on Prize Fighting TV (https://prizefighting.tv) which will make the pay-per-view of the event available. At present no supporting bouts on the undercard have been announced for the fight.
