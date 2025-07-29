Boxing Fans Send Love To Manny Pacquiao After Emotional Social Media Post
It's been a little over a week since Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios squared off inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
It was Pacquiao's first return to the ring in four years, and while the 46-year-old didn't get the win against WBC welterweight champion Barrios, he did prove to boxing fans he still has it, fighting to a majority draw, with the judges scoring the contest 115-113 for Barrios, and 114-114 (x2).
While the result spoiled Pacquiao's triumphant return to the ring, many in the boxing community were thrilled to see Pacquiao perform at the level he did. Some in the boxing community have even suggested Pacquiao was robbed of a win.
And on Monday, 'PacMan' took to social media to reflect on his fight a week prior, thanking the WBC for giving him the opportunity and revealing he was still filled with emotions following the bout. He wrote:
One week after my fight with Mario Barrios, I still feel a lot of emotions. I want to thank the WBC for believing in me and giving me the chance to fight for the title.- @MannyPacquiao on X
I proved to myself and to the world what Manny Pacquiao is all about.
All glory to God. 🇵🇭🙏
In response to Pacquiao's post, fans have flooded the comments with support and love for the aging legend.
@YYSP120120: "You should be the new WBC champion right now"
@jabfather: "You did amazing legend"
@Krungydaratokki: "Watched the fight and you clearly got that W. Anyway, congrats champ!"
@itsabhijeetkale: "Manny is true goat of boxing"
@BensonChanHK: "Thank you for all you've done for boxing.
You're one of the greatest champions ever, making boxing exciting again. Thank you!"
@roccoramzt: "At 46 you proved to the world you still have it! Hopefully you get the rematch or go for Rolando Romero."
@CG_bxg: "Manny should have gotten the decision imo. The fact he can still operate at that level at the age he is, is incredible in itself"
@punkwaste: "I bought every fight of yours since 2012, including last weekend. Never missed one. I was 21, now I’m 34. I wouldn’t change a thing!!
Thank you for coming back when you didn’t have to. Looking forward to more Pac-Man!!!"
@1GrahamDaily: "You sure did. It was awesome to see you in the ring again."
With Pacquiao's team indicating he will stay active, numerous boxers both past and present have come out calling for a fight against the Filipino legend, including Ryan Garcia, 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, and more. Barrios has also stated he is open to a rematch.
Time will tell what's next for Manny Pacquiao.
