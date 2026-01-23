Eddie Hearn Predicts UFC "Revolt" Amid Zuffa Boxing Launch

Eddie Hearn believes Dana White's two biggest products are about to clash with one another.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter continues to insist that he is not threatened by Zuffa Boxing, but he predicts that White's UFC fighters will be. Hearn believes that once UFC fighters catch wind of how much their boss will be paying his boxers, they will not be as pleased with their current situation.

"I think one of the really interesting things when I look at the business is going to be how the UFC talent roster reacts to the amount of money that these guys are paying fighters," Hearn said, via iFL TV.

"You've got Paddy the Baddy against Justin Gaethje at T-Mobile [Arena] on Saturday. Paramount is paying huge licensing fees. Yet, Paddy and Justin are making considerably less than a fighter that is nowhere near the draw or bringing nowhere near the commercial revenue that they are."

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / Focus Images

Hearn appeared to be comparing UFC 324, headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, to Zuffa Boxing 1, which has Callum Walsh and Carlos Ocampo in the main event. However, he clarified that he was comparing the UFC's biggest stars to the biggest draw in Zuffa Boxing, Jai Opetaia.

Hearn stated that even when comparing the best fighters in both organizations, the UFC's biggest stars draw a much larger audience than anyone in Zuffa Boxing.

"I know what Jai's pay-per-view numbers were in Australia. Then you got these guys selling out the T-Mobile [Arena] and getting tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees... I think it's fascinating what's going to happen. I think there will be a revolt from the UFC fighters. I think they'll be thinking, 'Why are we making so much less than the boxers when the show and the business and the revenue is so much higher?'"

Eddie Hearn not threatened by Dana White's Zuffa Boxing

With Zuffa Boxing officially launching on Friday night, Hearn claims he is as interested in the new product as most fans are. Instead of feeling threatened by another rival, he believes his brand will still reign supreme.

White has made several bold claims ahead of his boxing debut. He has repeatedly claimed he will take over the sport by creating a single dominant entity that he believes will "fix" it. White has since walked back some of those comments, but he remains firm on the promise to do what he believes will be better for boxing.

Dana White | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

White has indirectly threatened each of his new rivals by claiming he is talking to "everyone" and looking to sign the sport's biggest names. Not only does Hearn not feel threatened by such claims, but he also believes White's ambition will get in his own way as he prepares to run both the UFC and Zuffa Boxing.

