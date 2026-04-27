Teddy Atlas in Awe of Alan Chaves’ KO of the Year Contender on Miller-Pero Undercard

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Paro headlined the biggest boxing event of the day on Saturday, but Alan Chaves stole the show with a highlight-reel knockout of Miguel Madueno in the co-main event. Chaves' highlight had the world buzzing, including renowned trainer-turned-analyst Teddy Atlas.

Everybody was enthralled by Chaves' power, but Atlas was more impressed with the way he set up the knockout. The 69-year-old gushed over the finishing sequence on X.

"Once again, yes the power is evident, but watch the 'delivery' system as he sets trap," Atlas tweeted. "Steps back, moves head off sight & times straight left as opponent starts to punch. BANG! Never saw it."

Once again, yes the Power is evident but watch the ‘Delivery’ system as he sets trap. Steps back, moves head off sight & times str left as opponent starts a punch. BANG! Never saw it. 🧨💥🥊 #chavesvsmadueno pic.twitter.com/N0tRwr51zz — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 26, 2026

Madueno had his right hand up, but Chaves still managed to shut his lights out by clipping the edge of his chin with a perfectly timed left hand.

Chaves' knockout is immediately one of the best in boxing through the first quarter of 2026. He stiffened a fighter in Magdueno, whose only other knockout loss in his 36-fight career came against super lightweight contender Oscar Duarte.

Even Duarte stopped Madueno standing and did not land a clean, fight-ending blow. Chaves is the first fighter to ever separate him from consciousness in the ring.

Chaves, 25, improved to 22-0 with one of the best moments of the year thus far. He entered the night ranked No. 2 in the WBO lightweight rankings, No. 6 in the IBF and No. 13 in the WBC.

Madueno falls to 31-5, including 1-4 in his last five fights. The Mexican has now suffered three consecutive one-sided losses to Chaves, Duarte and Keyshawn Davis.

Fans clown referee for counting out unconscious Miguel Madueno

Referee counting | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The knockout from Chaves was clean, but fans had a gripe with referee Harvey Dock's handling of the stoppage. While Madueno clearly lay unconscious on the canvas, Dock inexplicably continued to count all the way to eight over the 27-year-old's stiff body before finally waving it off.

OMGG WHAT A KNOCKOUT 😱😱#MillerPero | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/n8JsJV53Zw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 26, 2026

"Lmao wtf is he counting for [crying emoji," one fan commented, via DAZN Boxing on X. Another wrote, "Bro, once a fighter looks like that, your count stops at 2 at most and wave it. He thinks this one can rise up like the Undertaker."

"The ref counting the sheeps," said another.

Dock is one of the most experienced and well-known referees in the industry, having worked on some of the biggest fights for well over 20 years. Everybody has their slip-ups regardless of experience, and Dock had one of his on Saturday.