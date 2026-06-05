Frank Warren Predicts Joshua and Fury Fight, Lines Up Itauma World Title Shot

Frank Warren has given his prediction for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's long-awaited fight this fall, and he also revealed that Moses Itauma will finally get a shot at a world title.

The era-defining all-British clash was officially announced as signed in April, not long after Fury had completed his comeback, comfortably outpointing Arslanbek Makhmudov in Riyadh with Joshua in attendance.

The two Brits have been circling each other for almost ten years, since Joshua claimed his first world title. The closest we have previously seen them come to fighting was in 2021, when the contracts were about to be signed for a fight for the undisputed heavyweight titles, but legal action from Deontay Wilder forced Fury into a third fight with the American, and the chance of a fight faded into the background.

Will Anthony Joshua return to the ring at the end of this summer? | IMAGO / PA Images

Warren labels Anthony Joshua 'vulnerable'

We have not seen Joshua in action since he knocked out Jake Paul in December, but prior to that, his last true heavyweight fight was a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 when he attempted to become a three-time heavyweight champion.

Warren confidently believes that this has proven Joshua's vulnerability and is why he cannot beat Fury.

“He’s got that specter and that cloud over him of what happened to him when he fought against Daniel Dubois," Warren explained to SecondsOut. "You know he is vulnerable if he gets caught now. Tyson will stop him.

“Did you see him fight Daniel Dubois, I was confident Dubois would do that and he did. I’m confident Tyson will do the same thing. If he catches him, he will go.”

Joshua must first get through a comeback fight of his own if he hopes to fight Fury. He is scheduled to fight little-known Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga on July 25 as a warm-up and prelude to their super-fight.

Warren has also revealed that Fury wants one more fight before he takes on Joshua to prevent any ring rust from spending potentially seven months out of the ring. Many names and dates have been circulated, but Warren confirmed that nothing is set in stone for Fury's next contest.

Warren hints at a world title shot for Moses Itauma

Itauma looks set to take the stage as the next truly great British heavyweight, undefeated in 14 fights, and is now ranked as the number one contender with both the WBA and WBO. It's no longer a question of if he gets a world title shot; it's a matter of against whom.

Being under the Queensberry banner, Itauma has the privilege of fighting any of the top heavyweights other than Anthony Joshua, with all being made in-house by Frank Warren. Two of those heavyweights, Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, recently went to war for the WBO strap, with Dubois coming out on top.

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

Wardley has activated his rematch clause and Warren has his eyes on a fall showdown. Itauma, the number one contender, will have a keen eye on that result as he is the next in line to take on the winner, and Warren intends to give him his shot.

“I’m sure there are some great fights to be made between him [Itauma] and the winner of that fight [Wardley vs Dubois]," Warren said.

This will likely be in 2027, which gives Itauma at least two more fights before then to hone his craft. He is currently scheduled to fight on August 29th against an unconfirmed opponent, but Warren will no doubt want to get him out again at the end of the year before finally giving him the world title shot he so richly deserves.