Lennox Lewis Reveals Why He Never Fought George Foreman
The boxing world recently lost an all time great as George Foreman passed away at the age of 76 earlier this month.
Many current or former superstars have since paid their respect to the former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, who had an exceptional professional record of 76-5-0 with 68 career knockouts.
Lennox Lewis has now paid tribute to Foreman. Speaking to The Ring, he said that he took suggestions from George Foreman's ringside commentary.
Seeing and hearing him commentate on my fights, I didn't take anything he said bad, I took it as, this is what I need to do, I'm taking in what you're saying to me. If George Foreman says, I'm not throwing enough jabs, I've got to be working on that. He encouraged me to go in the gym and work on that.
Lewis and Foreman's careers crossed paths for a brief while in the 1990s after Foreman returned after retiring a decade earlier. A fight between Lewis and Foreman was a real possibility, however, the pair never clashed inside the ring.
Lewis has now revealed he didn't fight Foreman because it was only possible when Foreman was at the tail end of his career.
Yes, it was there and I boycotted it. I would never win, I learnt of Larry Holmes. When Larry Holmes boxed Muhammad Ali, I was upset in the sense, he shouldn't really be boxing him and then you shouldn't treat him like that in the ring.
Lewis believes it would have looked the same if he fought George Foreman at that point in time. This shows the respect Lewis had for Foreman.
The Latest Boxing News
Artur Beterbiev or David Benavidez: Eddie Hearn Reveals Who Will Decide Dmitry Bivol's Fate
Canelo Alvarez Gives 2-Word Verdict On Gervonta Davis
Tim Bradley Offers Knockout Prediction For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero