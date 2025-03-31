Selfridges Security Guards Fuming After Huge Floyd Mayweather Tips Confiscated
Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Nicknamed 'Money' Mayweather, he also might be the wealthiest.
And when Mayweather goes shopping, he goes all out. The retired boxer spends lavishly and apparently is also a generous tipper.
In a recent visit to high-end department store Selfridges in London, Mayweather tipped each security guard a cool $2500, while also tipping his personal shoppers $4000 following his spending spree.
However, while the personal shoppers were allowed to keep the tips, the security guards were not. Instead, Selfridges decided to donate the money to charity. While the personal shoppers are Selfridge's employees, the security guards are contracted through a security firm.
A source told Daily Mail regarding the matter:
The guards are absolutely furious. It's just so unfair. This was a gift for keeping him safe and security don't get paid a lot. Selfridges have effectively taken their cash. Security have asked to see receipts from the chosen charity but bosses refused to provide them. They then asked if they could at least pick the charity it goes to, and it sounds like that's not happening either.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly spends around $250,000 during his visits, although the store would not confirm any specific numbers.
We do not comment on or disclose information relating to customers.- Selfridges Representative
