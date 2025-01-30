Canelo Alvarez Down To Two Opponents For Next Fight, Says Manager And Trainer Eddie Reynoso
Canelo Alvarez has seemingly zeroed in on two potential opponents for his next fight.
Canelo's trainer and manager Eddie Reynoso spoke to Box Azteca and said that two names they've discussed are William Scull and Christian Mbilli. Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is the IBF super middleweight champion while Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) is ranked No. 1 by the WBC and WBA and No. 3 by the IBF.
Canelo is currently the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champions.
"There is William Scull [and] Christian Mbilli," Reynoso said. "They are the ones that are more or less there right now, but there is nothing concrete."
There has been plenty of chatter surrounding a potential bout against pound-for-pound great and WBA junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford, though, that seems to be in play for September for Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs).
Scull, 32, a Cuban who is based out of Germany, won the IBF super middleweight by defeating Vladimir Shiskin by unanimous decision on Oct. 19. Canelo had the title but was forced to vacate the belt when he opted not to fight Scull when he was enforced as a mandatory by the IBF.
MORE: Terence Crawford Reveals "Greatest Attribute" That Will Help Him Defeat Canelo Alvarez
Mbilli, 29, has made a name for himself in Canada and is coming off the most impressive victory of his career, a unanimous decision win (100-90, 99-91, 98-92) over former middleweight title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchanko. Mbilli has only fought in the United States twice in his career.
By fighting Scull, Canelo, 34, would have another chance to become the undisputed middleweight champion for a second time after accomplishing the feat when he defeated Caleb Plant on Nov. 6, 2021. Mbilli would likely be the more dangerous fight of the two.
Either way, both fights would feel like a tune up heading into a potential bout vs. Crawford.
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Predicts David Benavidez vs David Morrell Fight
Legendary Trainer Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
Legendary Boxing Commentator Jim Lampley Previews David Benavidez vs David Morrell
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Jaron Ennis Pinpoints Factor That Could Hurt ‘Bud’ in ‘50/50’ Fight