Teofimo Lopez Eyeing Megafight While Dodging WBA Orders
One week ago, Teofimo Lopez didn't know what the rest of his boxing career looked like. Seven months ago, Shakur Stevenson outboxed him in a fight could not look more lopsided.
Yet, in boxing, all it takes is a championship-winning effort for your trajectory to change. After defeating Rolly Romero, Lopez enters negotiations with leverage and the backing of a major sanctioning body.
However, not everything is going smoothly in the WBA regarding the future of their welterweight champion. In modern boxing, interim and regular champions occasionally carry considerable sway and influence. When a fighter defends the interim belt or is awarded it, that champion historically becomes next in line for a title opportunity.
However, Lopez didn't see that as fact and says the regular belt holder isn't on his radar. At the same time, a veteran journalist thinks the New York-based Lopez will probably be in line for the biggest payday of his career.
Lopez says hit the road, Jack
Jack Catterall is the WBA regular champion and believes the World Boxing Association will force Lopez to unify both versions of their 147-pound championships. Lopez joined Catterall as a guest on DAZN's Inside the Ring, where he disputed those claims.
"He's not my mandatory. By the sanctioning rules, he's not my mandatory, and I think they lied to him."
Accusing the organization whose world title you hold of lying is Olympic-level mental gymnastics. Granted, misinterpreting is one thing, while not understanding is another. However, calling someone a liar is a line that cannot help but be uncrossed.
In contrast, a veteran journalist thinks that Lopez will face another world champion instead.
Chris Mannix believes Ryan Garcia will be nexy
On September 12, Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn, defending his WBC welterweight crown. While Catterall and the WBA determine their next steps, journalist Chris Mannix has asserted that Ryan Garcia is likely to be next in line.
"Ryan Garcia is at the top of everybody’s list. Ryan Garcia is the name that Teofimo Lopez and his team know they’re likely going to face. In fact, win or lose this fight against Conor Benn, I think Ryan Garcia is going to be next for Teofimo.”
Teofimo Lopez has openly stated his intentions as well.
The phrase "in or lose" stands out the most. Garcia, with his star power and impressive fight resume, would offer Lopez his biggest payday, but he also poses a significant risk. Garcia has finished 80% of his opponents. Should Lopez risk his newly won title for a monster purse?
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Terrance is a boxing writer for KO on SI. He's enjoyed over a decade of writing experience, writing for Full Press Coverage, Pro Football Sports Network and Heavy.com, covering both professional and collegiate sports. He is s a member of the Football Writers Association of America and the United States Basketball Writers Association. Terrance also votes on postseason awards like the Biletnikoff, Groza, and Thorpe Awards. Biggs earned his bachelor's degree in Communication from Fort Hays State University. When not writing, he enjoys spending time with his children and his fiancée, along with playing softball.