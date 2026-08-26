Teofimo Lopez Eyeing Megafight While Dodging WBA Orders

One week ago, Teofimo Lopez didn't know what the rest of his boxing career looked like. Seven months ago, Shakur Stevenson outboxed him in a fight could not look more lopsided.

Yet, in boxing, all it takes is a championship-winning effort for your trajectory to change. After defeating Rolly Romero, Lopez enters negotiations with leverage and the backing of a major sanctioning body.

However, not everything is going smoothly in the WBA regarding the future of their welterweight champion. In modern boxing, interim and regular champions occasionally carry considerable sway and influence. When a fighter defends the interim belt or is awarded it, that champion historically becomes next in line for a title opportunity.

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However, Lopez didn't see that as fact and says the regular belt holder isn't on his radar. At the same time, a veteran journalist thinks the New York-based Lopez will probably be in line for the biggest payday of his career.

Lopez says hit the road, Jack

Jack Catterall is the WBA regular champion and believes the World Boxing Association will force Lopez to unify both versions of their 147-pound championships. Lopez joined Catterall as a guest on DAZN's Inside the Ring, where he disputed those claims.

"He's not my mandatory. By the sanctioning rules, he's not my mandatory, and I think they lied to him."

Accusing the organization whose world title you hold of lying is Olympic-level mental gymnastics. Granted, misinterpreting is one thing, while not understanding is another. However, calling someone a liar is a line that cannot help but be uncrossed.

The Takeover vs El Gato? 👀



WBA welterweight champ Teofimo Lopez goes back and forth with ‘regular’ belt holder Jack Catterall on their standing with the sanctioning body 🏆#InsideTheRing | Latest episode available on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/dQI6Yvmf6r — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) August 24, 2026

In contrast, a veteran journalist thinks that Lopez will face another world champion instead.

Chris Mannix believes Ryan Garcia will be nexy

On September 12, Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn, defending his WBC welterweight crown. While Catterall and the WBA determine their next steps, journalist Chris Mannix has asserted that Ryan Garcia is likely to be next in line.

"Ryan Garcia is at the top of everybody’s list. Ryan Garcia is the name that Teofimo Lopez and his team know they’re likely going to face. In fact, win or lose this fight against Conor Benn, I think Ryan Garcia is going to be next for Teofimo.”

Teofimo Lopez has openly stated his intentions as well.

The phrase "in or lose" stands out the most. Garcia, with his star power and impressive fight resume, would offer Lopez his biggest payday, but he also poses a significant risk. Garcia has finished 80% of his opponents. Should Lopez risk his newly won title for a monster purse?