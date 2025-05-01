All Six Fighters Make Weight For Times Square Card
The final hurdle has been cleared ahead of Friday at Times Square in New York.
All six fighters, Ryan Garcia, Rolando "Rolly" Romero, Devin Haney, Jose Ramirez, Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza made weight for their fights and all tipped the scale under the weight limit.
Garcia and Romero are fighting for a secondary WBA welterweight title. Garcia tipped the scales at 146.8 pounds, while Romero was also under the 147-pound limit, weighing in at 146.6 pounds. They'll both be in their first fights at welterweight.
Haney vs. Ramirez is being contested at a 144-pound catchweight bout. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), who is a former undisputed lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion, was one pound under the limit, weighing in at 143 pounds. Ramirez, who is a former unified junior welterweight champion, was just under the 144-pound limit, stepping on the scale at 143.8 pounds.
MORE: Jim Lampley Previews Times Square Boxing Card (Exclusive)
Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs), who is the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion, weighed in at 139.6 pounds. Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) was also under the 140-pound limit, stepping on the scale at 139.8 pounds.
Lopez vs. Barboza Jr. is the lone world title bout on the card.
The ceremonial weigh-in begins at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the fights on DAZN PPV beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday
