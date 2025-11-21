Full Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Undercard Revealed

There were a lot of reasons that the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis exhibition bout (which was supposed to take place in Miami, Florida, on November 14) getting cancelled was frustrating for the boxing world.

One of the most obvious reasons is that both Paul and Tank weren't able to get their purses, which were surely among the most lucrative of their respective careers. However, Paul and Tank have already earned a ton of money from boxing.

But the same couldn't be said for all the fighters on the bout's undercard, many of whom just lost what was probably the biggest payday of their lives because Davis had a domestic violence lawsuit filed against him at the end of October.

Many of these fighters are signed to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). And his wanting to get them the money they were promised was surely a factor in his urgency for finding a new dance partner and fight date as soon as possible.

And Paul accomplished this by agreeing to fight former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19, in the same Miami venue that the "Tank" Davis fight was supposed to take place at.

Full Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Undercard

The full undercard for Paul vs. Joshua was announced on November 21. And as expected, many of the fights that were slated to take place on the Paul vs. Davis card have now been rescheduled to this December 19 date.

The co-main event is undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner vs. IBF, WBO, and WBA contender Leila Beaudoin in a 12-round, three-minute bout. This fight was also slated for the Paul vs. Davis card, and is significant because almost every female boxing fight in history has included two-minute rounds.

MMA legend Anderson Silva (who lost to Jake Paul in 2022) was supposed to fight former UFC champion Chris Weidman on the Paul vs. Davis card. However, Weidman had to pull out because of an injury, and it was announced that former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (who Paul beat once in 2021 and then was knocked out cold in a rematch against Paul a couple of months later) will be replacing Weidman to fight Silva on December 19.

Anderson Silva x Tyron Woodley has been added to the Jake Paul x Anthony Joshua card. 6 rounds. Pro. 195. Weidman, unfortunately, got hurt. pic.twitter.com/QkFJDgy4Z2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 21, 2025

As for the rest of the Paul vs. Joshua card, here's how it looks:

Cherneka "Sugar Neekz" (18-2, 8 KOs) Johnson vs. Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) for the undisputed WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF bantamweight world championship.

Yokasta Valle (33-3-0) vs. Yadira Bustillos (11-1-0) for the WBC Minimumweight world championship.

Avious Griffin (17-1-0) vs. Justin Cardona (10-1-0) in a welterweight bout.

Keno Marley (0-0-0) vs. Diarra Davis Jr. (1-1-0) in a cruiserweight bout.

Every fight on this undercard was previously scheduled for either November 14 or a few days before, so Paul's team deserves a lot of credit for making sure every fighter is still getting their pay day and a chance to showcase themselves on a massive Netflix event.

