Boxing Tonight (7/19/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Pacquiao vs Barrios, Usyk vs Dubois, & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
July 19 might be the biggest night of boxing in recent memory, with some of the iconic showdowns that feature legends of the sport, undisputed champions, and other global icons from all corners of the globe.
Whether it's Manny Pacquiao coming out of retirement to face Mario Barrios, Oleksandr Usyk defending his undisputed heavyweight throne against Daniel Dubois, or Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez continuing his ascent to superstardom, July 19 has everything a fan of the sweet science could hope for.
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios, Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios (12 rounds, for Barrios' WBC welterweight title)
Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu (12 rounds, for Fundora's WBC super welterweight title)
Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez (12 rounds, featherweight)
Gary Russel Jr vs Hugo Castaneda (10 rounds, lightweight)
David Picasso vs Kyonosuke Kameda (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Mark Magsayo vs Jorge Mata (10 rounds, featherweight)
Watch: Prime Video PPV
Time: 8 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 11 p.m. ET)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pacquiao vs Barrios Preview
The odds are stacked against Manny Pacquiao as he makes his first professional fight in about four years against Mario Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion. While age and size isn't on Pacquiao's side, some believe his experience advantage could be the X-factor in this main event fight.
What's for sure is that if Pacquiao can secure the upset victory, some massive names will want to face him in the future.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 (12 rounds, for Usyk's undisputed heavyweight titles)
Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena (12 rounds, for Okolie's WBC silver heavyweight title)
Daniel Lapin vs Lewis Edmondson (10 rounds, for Lapin's WBA continental & IBF inter continental light heavyweight titles
Vladyslav Sirenko vs Solomon Dacres (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Aadam Hamed vs Ezequiel Gregores (Super lightweight)
Lasha Guruli vs James Francis (Super lightweight)
Watch: DAZN
Time: 3 p.m. ET (Main event start time approx. 4:45 p.m. ET)
Location: Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London.
Usyk vs Dubois 2 Preview
Undisputed heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound great Oleksandr Usyk is set to rematch Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, in hopes of quelling any questions about which of these two is superior.
These two last fought in August 2023. While Usyk ultimately won via 9th round KO, Dubois landed a body blow to Usyk in the 6th round that sent Usyk to the floor. While many believe is was a legal shot that could have altered the fight's outcome, referee Luis Pabon ruled it a low blow, allowing Usyk was given a maximum of five minutes to recover.
Usyk is looking to set the record straight with this rematch while Dubois has earned an opportunity to exact revenge and claim the undisputed throne.
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu (12 rounds, for Rodriguez's Ring Magazine, WBC & WBO super flyweight titles)
Diego Pacheco vs Trevor McCumby (12 rounds, for Pacheco's USWBC & WBO super middleweight titles)
Austin Williams vs Ivan Vasquez (10 rounds, middleweight)
Omari Jones vs Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco (6 rounds, super welterweight)
Nishant Dev vs TBC
Watch: DAZN
Time: 7 p.m ET (Main event start time approx. 10:41 p.m. ET)
Location: The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
