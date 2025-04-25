Terence Crawford Praises Canelo Alvarez, Reveals Path To Victory
Terence Crawford is expected to face off against Canelo Alvarez later this year in a super middleweight showdown. Alvarez has a fight coming up against William Scull on May 3 for the undisputed title. With a win, he can make a Crawford fight almost certain.
'Bud' Crawford has fought in welterweight for the majority of his career and his last fight was at 154 lbs. It's a big jump in weight for Crawford, but he remains confident in his ability to win, and by doing it without a knockout.
Crawford also thinks people are underestimating Canelo Alvarez's ability by portraying him as just a puncher. 'Bud' disagrees and lavished praise on the Mexican's abilities. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, he said:
If you can punch, you can punch. It may not have the same effect on a bigger guy that it did on a smaller guy on a bigger guy, but if you're sharp, you're sharp. And I don't gotta knock him out. I just got to beat him.
Crawford added that being the harder puncher doesn't secure a win.
Canelo's not just a puncher. I don't know why, I don't know why (a lot of people believe this). They don't know boxing, they just look at him being this strong (and bigger man). He's a great boxer. People are taking away from his boxing skills and thinking that he's just this puncher, which is not true.
Crawford further added:
We're not looking at Canelo as a puncher, we're looking at him as a whole fighter, a complete fighter. He can take a punch, he can deliver a punch, he can counter punch yo, he can box you. He can punch on you. Good body puncher, a fighter that's got good balance, he's never getting out of position. We're looking at all of that.
