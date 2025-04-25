Boxing

Terence Crawford Praises Canelo Alvarez, Reveals Path To Victory

Terence Crawford showers praise on Canelo Alvarez ahead of potential fight.

Terence Crawford is expected to face off against Canelo Alvarez later this year in a super middleweight showdown. Alvarez has a fight coming up against William Scull on May 3 for the undisputed title. With a win, he can make a Crawford fight almost certain.

'Bud' Crawford has fought in welterweight for the majority of his career and his last fight was at 154 lbs. It's a big jump in weight for Crawford, but he remains confident in his ability to win, and by doing it without a knockout.

Crawford also thinks people are underestimating Canelo Alvarez's ability by portraying him as just a puncher. 'Bud' disagrees and lavished praise on the Mexican's abilities. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, he said:

If you can punch, you can punch. It may not have the same effect on a bigger guy that it did on a smaller guy on a bigger guy, but if you're sharp, you're sharp. And I don't gotta knock him out. I just got to beat him.

Crawford added that being the harder puncher doesn't secure a win.

Canelo's not just a puncher. I don't know why, I don't know why (a lot of people believe this). They don't know boxing, they just look at him being this strong (and bigger man). He's a great boxer. People are taking away from his boxing skills and thinking that he's just this puncher, which is not true.

Crawford further added:

We're not looking at Canelo as a puncher, we're looking at him as a whole fighter, a complete fighter. He can take a punch, he can deliver a punch, he can counter punch yo, he can box you. He can punch on you. Good body puncher, a fighter that's got good balance, he's never getting out of position. We're looking at all of that.

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.