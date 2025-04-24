IBF Orders Daniel Dubois vs Derek Chisora For Heavyweight Title
IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is now on the clock to make a deal for his mandatory title defense.
Dan Rafael reported that the IBF has ordered Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) to face mandatory challenger, Derek Chisora. The two parties will now have until May 22nd to make a deal or a purse bid will be ordered.
This announcement comes as Dubois pushes for a rematch and the chance to become undisputed against lineal unfied WBC, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk. In the first bout, Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) stopped "Dynamite" in the 9th round on Aug. 26th, 2023, in Poland.
Despite the mandatory being ordered, an IBF spokesperson told Boxing Scene that there could be some wiggle room for the 27-year-old champion.
"Unification takes precedence over mandatory and he has until we order the purse bid to advise that he is seeking to unify."- IBF spokesperson told BoxingScene
Since his loss to Usyk in 2023, Dubois has won three in-a-row, stopping all his opponent.
In 2024, the British boxer knocked out Anthony Joshua in the 5th round on Sep. 21st, making his first defense of his IBF belt. He stopped the then undefeated Filip Hrgović in the 8th round of the Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 card on June 1st. But the career resurgence began at the end of 2023, where he finished Jerrell Miller in the 10th round on Dec. 23rd.
Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) is having a career renaissance himself. Since losing to Tyson Fury back in Dec. 2022, the 41-year-old has won his last three fights. The former title challenger is ranked No. 2 in the IBF rankings.
The Zimbabwean-Britsh boxer recently beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision on Feb. 8th, in a bout that he said was final one in the UK. He also went the distance with Joe Joyce, knocking him down and beating him by unanimous decision on July 27th, 2024.
Both Dubois and Chisora are signed to Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions. If the fight is made, it would be Dubois second defense of the belt. For Chisora, he would be getting a title shot in his 50th career bout.
