Terence Crawford Reveals Game Plan For Canelo Alvarez Superfight
Terence Crawford has revealed his strategy for beating Canelo Alvarez should the two meet in September.
While Crawford has no current fight plans until then, Canelo is due to face William Scull on May 3rd as he looks to become the undisputed super middleweight champion again. Canelo is going into the bout with a record of 62-2-2 with 39 KOs, while Scull has an undefeated 23-0-0 record.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Early Odds And Fight Prediction
In a recent interview with The Ring, Crawford opened up about his potential showdown with Canelo Alvarez and revealed his game plan for taking on the Mexican great. He also commented on Canelo's recent fights, nothing that Canelo didn't need to give 100% to win those, but that when he and Alvarez meet, fans will see the best of Canelo.
"Canelo has been holding back a lot in his last fights. I think he held back with Munguia, he just didn't want to hurt him. With Berlanga, he just felt he didn't have to do too much. With Charlo, he really didn't feel the need to go in and just massacre him. With me, he'll be the best Canelo we've seen so far."
When asked about his game plan and how he's going to stop Alvarez, Crawford said:
"I don't got to stop him. I just got to beat him. I'm not going in there looking to knock Canelo out. Could it happen? Yes, absolutely."
He added that Canelo has done well against bigger opponents because he's faster and sharper than them, coming from a smaller weight class, and that he's been able to spot shots in the last moment and avoid their full power. Crawford notes that's now his advantage, saying:
I'm coming from a smaller weight class that's smaller, sharper. So if he gets hit with a sharp punch that he doesn't see he's definitely capable of getting hurt. He's not a machine. He's human just like me. He bleeds just like me. I'm not going in there thinking oh I can't hurt this guy. But I'm not going in there at the same time trying to knock him out. I'm trying to fight my fight and if the knockout is there of course I'm going to take it.
