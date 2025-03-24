Oleksandr Usyk’s Team Eyes Jake Paul MMA Fight
Oleksandr Usyk's team have called out Jake Paul for an MMA fight. The Ukrainian is also open to taking on Alex Pereira in the future.
Usyk had a magnificent 2024 as he defeated Tyson Fury twice. The first time by split decision and the second by unanimous decision. He is currently 23-0-0 with 14 career knockouts and was named The Ring Magazine's fighter of the year in 2024.
Usyk and his camp are interested in having a rematch against Daniel Dubois. Usyk earned a ninth round KO win against Dubois in 2023, but it was a controversial contest. The Ukrainian is keen on settling the score once and for all this time around.
However, he is also interested in stepping into MMA and has now revealed his interest in taking on Jake Paul and even Alex Pereira in the octagon.
Paul has been making headlines in boxing for a while now, although has yet fight in an MMA ring. Pereira, meanwhile, has previously called out Usyk for a boxing match althought Usyk is seemingly open to potentially getting into the cage as well.
Speaking to OLBG, Usyk's trainer Sergey Lapin said:
Usyk has always cared only about fighting the best and creating a lasting legacy in the great sport of boxing. But in the future, as he further solidifies his place as one of the true great fighters, We'll see what other opportunities open up for him. It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules, it would be interesting if there is money to be made from it.
Lapin added:
Also, we never say never about fighting the dangerous Alex Pereira, possibly partnered with Dana White. Dana's move to boxing could open the door for more fights between boxers and current UFC stars. Dana is a capable guy, and with Turki's abilities, they would create a very interesting project. It will bring attention to our great sport, expand the fan base, attract new investment and possibly increase the purses of the athletes.
Jake Paul last fought in November 2024, boxing 58-year-old Mike Tyson in boxing and earning a unanimous decision win. Alex Pereira, on the other hand, recently lost his UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.
