Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Early Odds And Fight Prediction

Early odds and prediction for the fight between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull.

Apratim Banerjee

Canelo Alvarez is set to take on William Scull on May 3. Alvarez olds the WBA, WBC, and the Ring super middleweight titles. Scull the IBF super middleweight champion.

Alvarez is aiming to go undisputed again with a win against Scull. It's an intriguing stylistic match-up considering the height difference between the two fighters. Alvarez is 171 cm while Scull is 182 cm.

The clash is set to take place at anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Prior to the blockbuster bout, let's took a look at the early odds and prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull.

Odds via Draftkings

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull odds

Moneyline: Canelo Alvarez -3000, William Scull +1300

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Canelo Alvarez -275, William Scull +2200

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull decision odds

Decision: Canelo Alvarez +220, William Scull +3000

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull total rounds odds

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -115, Under -115)

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull prediction

Canelo Alvarez is made of grit and power and has taken on all comers throughout his career.

William Scull has the height and reach advantage over Alvarez, but is nowhere near as experienced as the Mexican. With a well thought out plan, Scull can keep Alvarez at bay by picking and choosing his shots.

That said, Alvarez has a granite chin and can take shots. He won't be fazed by what Scull has to offer and can take some shots from Scull and push through in order to establish his will.

Alvarez also has grueling body shot and could look to use those once he's in range. Eventually, he might be able to put Scull out by using a body head combo. Look for Canelo to push past some early adversity to get the late round knockout win.

Winner: Canelo Alvarez

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.