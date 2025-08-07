Terence Crawford Reveals What Canelo Alvarez Said That ‘Irritated’ Him
September 13 will mark the biggest moment of Terence Crawford's glorious career as he challenges Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title.
It's a fight between two extremely accomplished superstars, four weight world champions and multiple time undisputed title holders.
If Crawford beats Canelo he can become the first fighter in history to become undisputed in three weight classes. Historically, a great fighter moving up has rarely beaten an equally great opponent. And to make matters worse, Crawford is coming up not one, but two weight classes to take Canelo's throne.
The build-up has been full of hype. While there's mutual respect between the pair, there has been some heated moments as well. 'Bud' Crawford has now revealed a moment where Canelo irritated him.
Terence Crawford admits Canelo Alvarez irritated him
Despite Crawford's long list of accomplishments, Canelo questioned the quality of his past opponents. 'Bud' told Dan Rafael that it irritated him.
"It definitely irritated me, because, I can say so much about his resume and the guys he has fought, at the time he fought, and so forth. But. I am not gonna do that. I'd rather talk about him as a fighter and forget all the other people he fought before me."
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. Me and him gotta fight. I am not fighting his resume, I am not fighting the guys that he fought. I would rather keep it straight for Canelo.- Terence Crawford
Crawford has beaten fighters like Errol Spence Jr, Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, and more in his career. However, one might argue that he never had a generation defining fight except for the Spence clash, who 'Bud' dominated bell-to-bell.
Terence Crawford speaks on Canelo Alvarez fight being on Netflix
Canelo vs Crawford will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the event will be broadcast on Netflix across the globe. Crawford thinks boxing moving to Netflix is a good thing. He said:
I think boxing is moving away from pay-per-view and I think it's a good thing with piracy and things like that. I think giving it to the masses that have the app will be the next best thing.
Crawford pointed out that fans don't need to pay a PPV price to watch the NBA or the NFL. "We can get back to that, I think boxing will be back where it used to be back in the day."
Turki Alalshikh and Dana White (TKO Group / Zuffa Boxing) are co-promoting the fight. The build-up has been full of hype and Crawford sounds determined to deliver on the biggest night of his professional career.
