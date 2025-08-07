Laila Ali Seemingly Responds To Claressa Shields' Latest Callout
Since moving up to conquer the women's heavyweight division in July 2024, Claressa Shields has focused her attention on a surprising new target: Laila Ali.
Despite being retired for over 18 years, the shocking amount of traction the hypothetical matchup gained on social media has forced Ali to respond.
Ali, 47, took to Instagram to discuss the upcoming launch of her new show, 'Chef Grudge Match,' on the Food Network. At the end of the video, she seemingly touched on the circulating rumors regarding her potential matchup with Shields with a cryptic message.
"Now to answer the question that I know many of you who are poking around, waiting for me to give you an answer, the answer is yes," Ali said. "I'm going to answer your question when I'm good and ready to do it. Because you know what? Nobody calls shots on me. I do things when, how and where I like to do them."
Ali's comment does not give any semblance of an answer. The former two-division champion previously said that she would not entertain an offer unless it was for "$15 or $20 million," to which Shields responded with a $15 million offer.
Ali, who has not fought since 2007, has shown no interest in returning to the ring since her last fight in the sport. She was just 29 when she finished Gwendolyn O'Neil in the first round and removed her gloves for the final time, causing many fans to believe she would eventually return.
However, 18 years later, Ali has done nothing but insist that she did everything she wished to accomplish in the ring.
As the daughter of the most influential fighter in boxing history, Ali is also arguably the greatest women's boxer of all time. That status is the main intrigue behind the Shields matchup, whom many also consider to be the most accomplished female boxer in the sport's history.
Laila Ali's successful post-boxing career
Ali had tremendous expectations when she made her professional debut and safely exceeded each of them. She essentially capped off the perfect career every boxer dreams of by becoming a multi-time world champion and all-time great before retiring at a young age.
Since hanging up her gloves, Ali has remained in the spotlight through different paths. She dabbled in a brief modeling career, but found her true passion in television. Ali continues to accept sporadic acting roles, but primarily works as an on-air personality and show host.
In addition to her upcoming Food Network program, Ali is the host of 'Home Made Simple,' a home makeover show on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Given her current age and professional success, fans find it difficult to envision a return from Ali in 2025. Yet, with a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao recently returning to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, nothing can be entirely ruled out.
