Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will soon make his bid to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
To accomplish that feat and add to his already outstanding legacy, he must go through the largely unknown and unheralded William Scull on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) enters the bout with the WBA, WBC and WBO titles, while Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) holds the IBF belt.
Canelo was the undisputed champion from Nov. 6, 2021, to Oct. 19. Scull was named the mandatory challenger by the IBF, but rather than face Scull, Canelo opted to vacate the belt. Scull won the IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over Vladimir Shishkin in Germany on Oct. 19.
Canelo has won five-straight fights since his decision loss to undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022. In his last fight, Canelo defeated a game Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision on Sept. 14. Alvarez is undefeated in his 10 fights at super middleweight.
Here are the keys to victory for both fighters heading into their clash for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Keys to Victory
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo is the heavy favorite reason.
Scull hasn't sniffed the level of competition Canelo has been facing since the early 2010s when he was a junior middleweight. Even if Canelo has shown signs of slowing down after 66 fights as a pro, we haven't seen anything from Scull to show he's ready for this level of competition.
Canelo's ability to be efficient with his offense and land power shots turned him into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. He shouldn't stray far from that formula on Saturday night. If he can time up Scull's offense, make him miss and make him pay with big counter shots to the head and body, it'll turn the tide in Canelo's favor.
It'll also be in Canelo's best interest to get off to a fast start. If Scull clearly wins the opening rounds, it'll do wonders for his confidence and Canelo could find himself in a much tougher fight than expected. But if he can set the tone early and land some big shots, it can deter Scull and likely give Canelo the upper hand as he looks to become a two-time undisputed champion.
William Scull
Scull will have to show a side of his game he has yet to show as a pro if he's going to have a chance against Canelo.
He isn't without any advantages, though. Scull is the physically bigger fighter, as he holds a clear height and reach advantage. He'll need to use both throughout the fight if he's going to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent history.
Canelo has struggled against bigger and stronger opponents like Gennadiy Golovkin and Bivol when they used their jab and overwhelmed him with volume. Scull will have to follow a similar gameplan if he's going to become the undisputed champion
There's no way to sugarcoat Scull's chances. He's a significant underdog with good reason, but if he's better than what he's shown and Canelo continues to slow down, maybe the stars will align for Scull.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight time
FIght Time: 7 p.m. ET — 4 p.m. PT
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull date
Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull
Watch: DAZN PPV (Global)
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull location
Location: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How much does Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull cost?
United States: $59.99 on DAZN
United Kingdom: £21.99
Rest of World: $24.99
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull undercard
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull (for the undisputed super-middleweight titles)
Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)
Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)
Badou Jack (champion) vs Ryan Rozicki (for the WBC cruiserweight title)
Marco Verde vs Michel Polina (middleweight)
Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero (middleweight)
