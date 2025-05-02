William Scull Reveals What He Plants To Do With His Canelo Alvarez Fight Purse
William Scull is set to take on Canelo Alvarez with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
The Cuban possesses a professional record of 23-0-0 with nine knockout wins under his belt, and the fight on May 3 is certainly the biggest of his career.
Scull is currently the IBF super middleweight champion and will look to cause an upset against Alvarez, who is one of the best fighters of the modern era. Canelo is also the biggest draw in boxing today and fighting him guarantees a significant payday.
Scull's earnings from the fight remain unknown. However, Scull has something heartwarming in mind to spend the money on. Instead of splurging in luxuries, Scull is looking to secure a better future for his family with his earnings from the contest. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:
I will continue to improve the living conditions of my family in Cuba and Argentina. I don't yet know what I will treat myself to personally. After the fight, I'll have plenty of time to think about it. For now, I'm just concentrating on May 3rd.
He further said:
The current purse for the Canelo fight naturally gives my family and me security for the future, and that is, of course, what we humans all strive for. It is the biggest purse I will ever receive. Unfortunately, I'm not allowed to mention any sums.
Standing at 1.82 meters, Scull has a significant height advantage over Canelo Alvarez (1.71 meters). However, with a 62-2-2 professional record, Alvarez is as experienced as they come. With a win, he can become the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time and can also set up a potential Terence Crawford bout.
