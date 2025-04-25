Chris Eubank Jr Gifted Blood-Soaked Jacket Ahead Of Conor Benn Fight
Boxer Chris Eubank Jr has been gifted a jacked with the blood of Liam Smith. The bespoke garment was presented to Eubank Jr before his super fight with rival Conor Benn this weekend in London.
Liam Smith is a former opponent of Chris Eubank, with the two fighting twice in 2023. In the first fight, Liam Smith scored a fourth-round knockout in a significant upset. However, Eubank Jr. won the second fight via technical knockout in the 10th round.
A section of the ring canvas from Eubank Jr.’s second fight with Liam Smith has been used by fashion designer 1909 to make the jacket.
A blood-stained section of the canvas has been used to form the letters “NG.” The initials stand for Eubank Jr’s nickname, “Next Gen,” referencing his father, Chris Eubank Sr. The elder Eubank was a British boxing icon and a former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight world champion.
Another section of the grey jacket reads “It’s in your blood,” along with the December 2023 match in the United Kingdom. In total, 30% of the jacket used ring canvas in a six-month process. Much of the blood is likely not just Liam Smith’s given other fights were held on the canvas.
“I met Eubank Sr. on Brighton Beach when I was a kid, and I thought he was so cool. So when this job came about, it was a full circle moment for me, and even though it’s completely different to my other jobs, I’m always open to trying new things & finding new ways to document athlete’s stories and achievements,” said designer Antonia Bronze, who took the lead in the effort for 1909.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Roasted By Boxing Fans Over 'Perfect' Next Opponent Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Shakur Stevenson Disses Gervonta Davis With One Word, Has Several For Teofimo Lopez
Eddie Hearn Gets Roasted Over Shakur Stevenson Matchroom Split
'Secret' To Beating Gervonta Davis Revealed By Devin Haney's Dad