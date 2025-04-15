The Fight Eddie Hearn Says Is The Best In Boxing: "You’ve Got Two of the Best Technicians in the Sport"
Jaron Ennis showed his class during the latest win against Eimantas Stanionis. He suffocated Stanionis over six rounds and earned a knockdown before making the Lithuanian quit on the stool.
Ennis is now the WBA, IBF, and The Ring Magazine welterweight champion. He is looking to add the WBO title to his collection as well, currently held by Brian Norman Jr. Ennis is now 34-0-0 with 30 knockout wins.
The way 'Boots' has been progressing, he may soon run out of options at welterweight. Hence, a move up in weight might be on the cards. Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn thinks 'Boots' Ennis should face Terence Crawford next and says it's currently the best fight in boxing.
Boots against Crawford is the best fight in boxing. Unbelievable fight, but, look he’s got Canelo and you know. But as a fan, for me, you’ve got two of the best technicians in the sport.
Further lauding Ennis, Hearn said:
The thing about Ennis is he’s got incredible skills. He’s got a tremendous IQ. He’s got great footwork, but he’s also spiteful. When you look at fighters in the past that have great skills, sometimes they haven’t got devasting punching power. Sometimes, they’re not trying to force a stoppage. Sometimes, they’re not spiteful with it. He is. He’s 34 wins with 30 knockouts.
Hearn added that Jaron Ennis proved he is a special talent with the performance against Eimantas Stanionis. Hearn also expects Ennis to keep rising in the pound-for-pound ladder in the near future.
