Hall of Famer Says Jaron Ennis As Good As Gervonta Davis And Shakur Stevenson Combined
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is the talk of the boxing world after his sixth round stoppage win against Eimantas Stanionis this past weekend. Ennis thoroughly broke down Stanionis over six rounds and knocked him down before making the Lithuanian quit on the stool.
The world is Ennis' oyster at the moment and the possibilities are endless for 'Boots'. He is 34-0-0 with 30 knockout wins and is looking to make his way to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.
2024 Hall of Famer Shawn Porter has now raved about Ennis and thinks the 27-year-old is a combination of Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson. 'Tank' Davis is one of the fiercest knockout artists in boxing, while Stevenson is a defensive master. Speaking on The Porterway Podcast, Porter said:
If you want a fighter that's as defensively responsible as Shakur Stevenson, makes the right move every time defensively, that man [Ennis] right there. And if you want a man that's as powerful as a 'Tank' Davis, as explosive, and can end the fight at any point, any time, you have a mix of Shakur Stevenson and 'Tank' Davis, two of the best fighters in the world, in one man right there. That's how good that kid is.
'Boots' Ennis put on a clinic against Eimantas Stanionis and now holds the Ring Magazine, WBA, and IBF welterweight titles. Eddie Hearn has already called for Ennis to fight Brian Norman Jr next, who holds the WBO welterweight title. Ennis looks like a superstar in the making and his meteoric rise is worth keeping tabs on.
