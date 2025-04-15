Fans Won't Like Bob Arum's Take On Tyson Fury Coming Out Of Retirement
Tyson Fury surprisingly decided to call time on his boxing career in early 2025. 'The Gypsy King' suffered two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, his only two career defeats.
There were still some big fights available for Fury, especially one against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, but Fury decided it was time to walk away from the sport and has been enjoying retirement.
That said, with someone like Fury, the comeback rumors never fizzle out. The former heavyweight champion has returned from retirement before, and fans are speculating whether he'll do it again. Bob Arum, however, doesn't think that will be the case.
He claimed that Fury is too financially affluent to put the effort into training anymore. Speaking on the BBC 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast, he said:
If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again.
The Top Rank chief added:
Marvin Hagler had an expression - 'a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn't get up in the morning to do road work'. Tyson, really, I don't think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn't have to do it any more.
Tyson Fury achieved it all in boxing and retired with an exceptional professional record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockout wins. He built generational wealth from the plethora of world championship fights during his career. Hence, it might take something extraordinary to make 'The Gypsy King' reconsider his decision.
