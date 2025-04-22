Ryan Garcia Thinks Gervonta Davis Knockout Loss Changed Rolly Romero As A Fighter
Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero are set to headline the first boxing card in Times Square, New York on May 2. The blockbuster contest has been billed as a clash of two knockout artists.
Garcia is 24-1-0 with 20 knockout wins while Romero is 16-2-0 with 13 KO wins under his belt. Both fighters can shut the lights out of their opponent with one shot, making the contest an exciting stylistic match-up.
Ryan Garcia has now claimed that Rolly Romero changed as a fighter since his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in 2022. 'Tank' stopped Romero in the sixth round of the fight.
Garcia himself knows the difficulty of facing Davis as his only career loss came against 'Tank' in 2023 via a seventh-round stoppage.
Recently, all the fighters from the May 2 card, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Jose Ramirez, Devin Haney, Arnold Barboza Jr, and Rolly Romero sat down for a round table. Speaking during the event, 'KingRy' said about his next opponent Romero:
You know, he has power in his hands, so I gotta be sharp the whole way through. And, you know, you can’t take nobody lightly. I don’t. I think that his fights after Tank, I kinda see, you know, he doesn’t seem the same to me, like I told him in the face off. But he’s gonna have to prove me different. And we’ll see.
Romero can be reckless at times, but what he brings to the table is excitement and raw power. Ryan Garcia also has all those tricks up in his sleeves and the consensus is that he's technically superior. Fans will soon find out who will emerge victorious.
