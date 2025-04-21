Canelo Alvarez Fight Team Member Reportedly Reveals Unfortunate Camp Rumor
The entire boxing world is beginning to get excited about the return of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to the ring, as he is set to fight William Scull on May 3. Canelo is putting his WBA, WBC, and WBO super-middleweight titles on the line against Scull, who is currently the IBF super-middleweight champion. Therefore, the winner of this bout will be the undisputed champion of the entire division.
Despite Scull's status as a champion, most are expecting that Canelo will be able to defeat him with relative ease. As a result, a lot of attention has been on Canelo's next fight, which is all but guaranteed to be against pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford.
Many believe that Canelo has the advantage in that fight because he's a naturally bigger fighter than Crawford. However, according to an April 21 interview of boxer Dominique Crowder on Fight Hype, someone in Canelo's training camp is revealing that it's not all positivity right now.
"Canelo is slow on his feet," Crowder (who is currently 34-8 with 11 KOs) said. "I've actually got a friend that's in camp with Canelo right now, so I know Canelo's slow on his feet, you know? Crawford is real good on his feet."
It's fascinating to hear that somebody in Canelo's fight camp could be spreading this type of information to other fighters. And while there's no way to verify what Crowder is saying, this definitely isn't what Canelo fans are hoping to hear as Alvarez gears up for what will be some of the most important fights for his career and legacy.
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Gets Roasted Over Shakur Stevenson Matchroom Split
'Secret' To Beating Gervonta Davis Revealed By Devin Haney's Dad
Devin Haney’s Dad Sends Lamont Roach 4-Word Warning About Gervonta Davis Rematch
Lightweight Champion Demands Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Winner