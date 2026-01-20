Three Boxers Join Canelo Alvarez On 2025 Highest-Paid Athletes List

Canelo Alvarez didn't have an ideal second outing in 2025, as he was defeated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford in September via unanimous decision.

The loss to Crawford would leave the Mexican with a 1-1 record in the calendar year, having emerged the winner in a lackluster fight with William Scull in May.

However, despite the loss to Crawford and only competing twice, Alvarez was still compensated well, as it is reported he was the second-highest paid athlete of 2025.

Canelo Alvarez joined by Jake Paul in top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2025 list

Jake Paul at the press conference before fighting Anthony Joshua on December 16, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

In a January report from sports business site Sportico, Canelo Alvarez was listed as the second-highest earning athlete of 2025. The former multi-weight world champion is reported to have earned a total of $137 million, with $125 million coming directly from boxing bouts and an additional $12 million from endorsements.

Alvarez fell short of the top spot by a whopping $123 million, as Portugal and Al-Nassr soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo led the pack with total earnings of a reported $260 million.

35-year-old Alvarez is not the only boxing star that features in the top 100 of the list, though. The sport's biggest stars occupy spots at 21, 25, and 30.

It is no surprise that Alvarez's September dance partner, Crawford, ranks second-highest on the list. The now-former super middleweight champion reportedly earned $66m in 2025.

The bout against Alvarez in September was Crawford's only outing of the year, and he is unlikely to feature in next year's report as he has now retired from professional boxing.

IMAGO / PxImages

Fellow undisputed champion Naoya Inoue claimed the 25th spot on the list, earning a reported $62m. The Japanese star entered the ring four times in the calendar year, between January and December.

Wins against Ye Joon Kim, Ramon Cardenas, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, and Alan Picasso earned 'The Monster' a reported $45m, with an addtional $17m coming via endorsements.

MORE: 10 Richest Boxers Of All Time

The fourth and final boxer on the list is 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul, who had two professional bouts in 2025. Taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June, the internet star scored a unanimous decision victory, improving his record to 12-1.

In December, Paul caused ructions in the boxing community when he took on former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Although the fighter lost via knockout, Paul still claimed the 30th spot in the highest-earners list with $60 million thanks to his two bouts and endorsements.

The Latest Boxing News

Rumored Options To Replace Gervonta Davis As WBA Champion

Oscar De La Hoya Breaks Down Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson With Prediction

Promoters of Usyk vs Wilder Card Hoping To Set Guinness World Record

Vergil Ortiz Jr's Coach Wonders If Turki Alalshikh Saw Golden Boy Lawsuit Coming