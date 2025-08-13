Three Hypothetical Fights For Andre Ward If He Can't Get Anthony Joshua Mega Fight
Andre Ward left boxing at the top of the pound-for-pound list and walked away at just 31 years of age, having won world titles in the Super Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.
On social media, the boxer from Oakland, California recently stated he was only willing to come back out of retirement to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and put his undefeated record on the line.
If that fight never comes to fruition, here are three other intriguing hypothetical opponents for Andre Ward if he would ever consider a return to boxing that don't involve "AJ."
Gennady Golovkin
One of the biggest names from his era, better known to most boxing fans simply as “GGG.” This was once a great “what if” fight of a previous era. The two came close to fighting in 2015, but according to Roc Nation Sports, Golovkin’s team decided not to take the fight after reviewing the contract for only about half an hour.
At the time, however, Golovkin already had a middleweight unification fight with David Lemieux scheduled.
Gennady Golovkin, age 43, has not fought since 2022 in a challenge for the undisputed super middleweight title against Canelo Alvarez. The possibility remains that he would like to have one more final fight rather than end his career with the loss to Canelo in their trilogy.
Golovkin vs. Ward would be a what-if fight – their version of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Tony Bellew
The former British Cruiserweight champion has long teased a potential comeback to the ring and is also 43. His last fight was a 2018 knockout loss to all-time great Oleksander Usyk – no shame in that.
He suggested in 2024 that he might be willing to turn for a catchweight bout against British rival Carl Froch, who is a former Ward opponent. If Andre Ward is serious about fighting a major fight at Wembley Stadium (where Carl Froch once fought in front of 90,000), then a match against Bellew would also do big attendance numbers, as Bellew is one of the most visible former champions in the United Kingdom.
During their primes a Ward vs. Bellew match was floated as a possibility.
Jake Paul
Last but not least, we have to include the "Blonde Bomber" in any potential list of Andre Ward’s comeback opponents. Ward attended the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul match in Dallas, Texas and in the aftermath he suggested that he was open to such a fight with Jake Paul – in the sense that he would respond if Jake Paul indicated he was open to such a fight.
For now, though, both Jake Paul and Andre Ward have their eyes not on each other but on Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium.
