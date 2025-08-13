Manny Pacquiao Pens Emotional Message Looking Back At Eight Division Title Wins
When it comes to achievements inside the boxing ring, Manny Pacquiao is among the greatest as he's an eight-division world champion, the only one in boxing history. Starting from the flyweight division, Pacquiao conquered all the way up to super welterweight.
The Filipino once again defied the odds when he managed a draw against Mario Barrios in his most recent outing in July. At 46, Pacquiao showed he can still hang in there with fighters a fraction of his age.
Pacquiao has now looked back on his storied career and penned an emotional social media message along with a collage of snaps on Instagram, showing the most memorable fights of his career.
Pacquiao defeated Thai boxer Chatchai Sasakul in 1998 to become the flyweight champion. He became the junior featherweight king with a KO win against Lehlo Ledwaba in 2001. In 2003, another stoppage win against Marc Antonio Barrera saw him become the featherweight champion.
He defeated Juan Manuel Marquez to become the junior lightweight champion and David Diaz for the lightweight title in a span of three months back in 2008. In 2009, he knocked out Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto to capture the junior welterweight and welterweight titles.
A win over Antonio Margarito saw him snatch the super welterweight title in a legendary career.
Manny Pacquiao's Instagram message
Pacquiao posted all these moments on his Instagram, writing a message, "I look at this picture and I am reminded of the long journey God has allowed me to take. From flyweight to super welterweight… eight divisions, eight mountains to climb."
He added, "Every fight was not just about winning a belt, but about testing myself, learning, and growing. To all the great champions and warriors I had the honor to share the ring with, salamat po. 🙏 Without you, this would not be possible."
And above all, I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the strength, power, and heart to keep going, even when the road was difficult.
This is not just my story… it’s ours. 🇵🇭🙏
Pacquiao is currently the number one ranked welterweight contender for WBC. He is open to a rematch against Mario Barrios and has also campaigned for fights against Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero.
Despite being 46, 'Pacman' remains a huge name and can still draw an audience.
The Barrios fight was Pacquiao's first ring appearance in four years. Perhaps as a fully active fighter he can look even better in future fights.
The Latest Boxing News
Piers Morgan Issues Statement On Jake Paul "Staged" Fight Claim Amid Legal Threats
Lamont Roach Celebrates Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Domestic Violence Case Outcome
Andre Ward Breaks Down Tape On Canelo Alvarez And Terence Crawford Ahead Of Superfight
50 Cent Continues Floyd Mayweather Dissing Spree With Latest "Broke" Jab