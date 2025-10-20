Three Opponents Danny Garcia Should Consider If He Fights On
Danny Garcia (38-4, 22 KOs) fought an apparent swan song in boxing with a fourth-round knockout over Daniel Gonzales in their scheduled 10-round junior middleweight fight from the Prudential Center in New York. Garcia, now 37, may consider one more fight
Garcia is a former unified and lineal light welterweight champion between 2012 and 2015. He also held the WBC welterweight title from 2016 to 2017. The WBA has also given a special belt to note the struggle against breast cancer following his win this weekend.
Danny Garcia, who has a win against Terrence Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) in the amateurs and big wins over fighters like Amir Khan and Zab Judah, didn't look like a fighter ready to sail off into the sunset.
After all, the card was billed "Farewell to Brooklyn," not farewell boxing.
Here are some names he could consider.
Adrien Broner, Age 36 (35-5)
Attendance at Danny Garcia's last fight was sparse to say the least, judging by crowd shots. It wasn't a proper send-off, and say what you want about Broner, but he can sell a fight. A Broner-Garcia fight would be an entertaining one, and if Broner was willing to take on Rex Cobb last June (a fight he lost), I expect a Garcia-Broner fight could be made.
Kell Brook, Age 39 (40-3)
Kell Brook was the best British welterweight of his era and a former world champion. He is lacing them up again in Dubai against Eisa Al Dah on February 13. The bout is meant to be in support of The Ricky Hatton Foundation.' That's an honorable move after Ricky Hatton passed away recently.
However, one might imagine that since Brook would take this fight he might have a bigger ring appearance in mind. Over a decade ago, a Danny Garcia vs. Kell Brook welterweight unification fight was mooted. For a brief period (a couple of months, really) Brook held the IBF title while Garcia held the WBC title in the welterweight division.
Manny Pacquiao, Age 46 (62-8)
Manny vs Danny has a nice ring to it. They both have several opponents in common (notably Erik Morales, whom both fought grudge matches against). If Manny Pacquiao were to grab a world title from WBA welterweight Rollie Romero or IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker, a defense against Garcia would be a good match-up.
