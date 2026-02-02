Shakur Stevenson Called Out by Former World Champion and Zuffa Boxing Star

Shakur Stevenson became the youngest four-weight division world champion on Saturday night with a one-sided win over Teofimo Lopez. A unanimous decision win for Stevenson saw him claim the WBO World Super Lightweight title, handing Lopez his second professional loss in the process.

It is currently unclear who Stevenson may face in his next fight and in which division he will compete. However, he did face off with British boxing star Conor Benn after the bout, discussing the prospect of a welterweight meeting.

Now, Stevenson has been called out by a former world champion who picked up a win on Sunday night in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 2.

Jose Valenzuela targets Shakur Stevenson after Zuffa Boxing victory

Jose Valenzuela (left) and Gary Antuanne Russell (right). | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Former WBA World Super Lightweight champion Jose 'El Rayo' Valenzuela was the star of Dana White's Zuffa Boxing on Sunday night, defeating Diego Torres via unanimous decision. The win came in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 2, as Valenzuela returned to the win column after dropping his world title to Gary Antuanne Russell last year.

Torres had a professional record of 22-1 going into the fight before losing a one-sided bout to Valenzuela. Now, 'El Rayo' is looking towards Stevenson as an opponent.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Valenzuela said that he's been watching Stevenson for a long time, but missed the opportunity to face him as an amateur due to financial problems. When asked if it was a fight that he could look to now, Valenzuela confirmed his interests.

"I know I have a couple of losses, I know Shakur is this and that, but like I said; boxing is about styles."

Valenzuela's win on Sunday night improved his record to 15-3, with his previous losses coming to Russell, Chris Colbert, and Edwin De Los Santos.

"I think I have all of the abilties [to beat Shakur Stevenson]. It takes two to tangle and I think him and I would be a great fight later down the line." Jose Valenzuela

As well as Stevenson, Valenzuela expressed interest in having a rematch with De Los Santos, who defeated him in 2022. The Brazilian has recently signed for Zuffa Boxing, meaning that both fighters are now competing under the same banner.

"God has a plan, and if he's [De Los Santos] here [at Zuffa], it's because he wants me to do things tight this time. I'm going to be given another opportunity, and I'm going to make the best of it when the moment comes."

The Latest Boxing News

Teofimo Lopez Announces Major Change After Brutal Shakur Stevenson Loss

Terence Crawford Doubles Down On Teofimo Lopez Disrespect After Shakur Stevenson Win

Anthony Joshua Chokes Up in Emotional First Public Video Since Fatal Car Crash

Most Valuable Promotions Signs Six More Female Boxers, Including Two World Champions