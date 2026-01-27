Devin Haney Reveals Interest in Teaming Up With Legendary Trainer

Devin Haney could have a notable addition to his corner soon.

For years, Haney has worked under the sole guidance of his father, Bill Haney. The two have realized undeniable success together, with 'The Dream' recently becoming a two-division champion with an impressive victory over Brian Norman.

However, Devin Haney revealed that he and his father have discussed him potentially working with esteemed trainer Robert Garcia. After Garcia mentioned Haney in a recent interview, the 27-year-old said he "would love" to work with him in the future.

"Would love to come down to Robert's gym," Haney tweeted. "Over the years him & my pops spoke about it. Lol just Ellie b****bach can't b there lmaoooo."

The only condition Haney had was that reporter Elie Seckbach, who closely covers Garcia's team, couldn't be there. The Haney family has had issues with Seckbach's criticism of Devin's fight career in years past.

Devin Haney responds to Robert Garcia's willingness to train him

Haney responded to an interview Garcia recently conducted, during which he stated his willingness to train other fighters. Garcia acknowledged that his gym is primarily filled with Hispanic fighters, but he hopes others will join his team.

Garcia specifically mentioned Haney, who lives close to his gym in California. The 50-year-old trainer said he had invited Haney to work with him before, to no avail.

"Everybody always looks at me as the Mexican trainer [who works with] the Latinos, the South Americans that come to me, but I would love to [train other fighters]," Garcia said on the 'Cigar Talk' podcast. "Haney's from Northern California, and I've talked to his dad. I've invited him to try it out. I think Haney would benefit from the type of sparring he would get in my gym. But for some reason, it just doesn't happen."

Cruz is known for coaching aggressive fighters, namely WBC interim super lightweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. Conversely, Haney infamously works behind a defensive-heavy approach that fans often find frustrating.

Haney has had no reason to change anything in his career to this point. Aside from his disastrous fight with Ryan Garcia, which got overturned to a no-contest due to a positive drug test, Haney has dominated every other fight in his professional career.

Garcia also mentioned Andy Cruz as a fighter he believes would benefit from training at his gym. Garcia just coached IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla to a win over Cruz on Saturday.

Cruz, who trains with Jaron 'Boots' Ennis under the latter's father, Bozy Ennis, suffered the first loss of his professional career in a back-and-forth bout with Muratalla.

