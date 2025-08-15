Manny Pacquiao Stares Down NBA Superstar Jaylen Brown In Manila [Video]
Manny Pacquiao recently caught up with Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown in Manila and several photos and videos of the interaction have emerged online.
Pacquiao recently made his return to boxing at the age of 46 to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. He managed a majority draw against an opponent who was 16 years younger. But in doing so, 'Pacman' proved he can still perform at the world level.
Brown, meanwhile, was a key player for the Boston Celtics during the NBA season as he led the attack following Jayson Tatum's injury. During the offseason, Brown visited the Philippines and caught up with Pacquiao in Manila.
Manny Pacquiao and Jayle Brown meet
Pacquiao and Brown could be seen squaring off against each other in one video. They also exchanged signed items. Both superstars are known for their love for chess and spent time playing as well.
For those unversed, Pacquiao happens to be a massive basketball fan and also played professionally in the Filipino league back in 2014, making his debut a month before his title defense against Chris Algieri.
As for Brown, he has never fought professionally but can often be seen practicing Muay Thai in recent times.
Manny Pacquiao eyeing December return
Pacquiao, meanwhile, is looking to continue fighting. His return against Barrios was clearly not a one-off. Given how close that fight was, a rematch looks a real possibility, but Pacquiao has his eyes set on other big names as well.
Pacquiao's camp has been eyeing a showdown against Gervonta Davis or Rolly Romero. Romero is coming off a win against Ryan Garcia, while 'Tank' Davis recently had domestic violence charges against him dropped.
Davis vs Pacquiao would certainly draw a lot of attention and former world champion Tim Bradley reckons 'Pacman' would win if they fought now. Bradley said in a recent interview, "I know all y’all Tank fans are gonna come at me, ‘oh you don’t know’ – I’m telling you. And if he gets in that ring and he ain’t all the way focused, bro, he gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao."
If they’re gonna do it he’s gonna get beat by Manny Pacquiao if he ain’t all the way focused in the ring, seriously.
Davis, though, is expected to have a rematch against Lamont Roach whenever he returns. As for Pacquiao, he has other options in welterweight. Ryan Garcia has called him out with the likes of Brian Norman Jr and now Devin Haney are also at 147 lbs.
