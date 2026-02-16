Tyson Fury’s Dad Goes on NSFW Carl Froch Tirade at Press Conference

Tyson Fury is back from yet another short-lived retirement, meaning the return of his father, John Fury. The older Fury is back with a vengeance, this time aimed at boxer-turned-analyst Carl Froch.

The 60-year-old Fury made his presence felt the moment he walked into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Tyson Fury-Arslanbek Makhmudov kick-off press conference. John Fury began yelling profanities, calling out Froch, who he claimed is "running like a f---ing b----."

Fury also called on Ring Magazine analyst Lennox Lewis to back him up, claiming he accepted a fight with the former undisputed heavyweight champion in his "heyday."

"Where the f--- are ya?," John Fury said, via Ring Magazine. "The world's been calling me a f---ing s--- house. You know me, Lennox. You know I'm no f---ing coward. I was gonna fight you in your f---ing heyday. Wasn't it true? Did I back away from you? That's right. So put some f---ing respect on the name of John Fury, and get that f---ing Carl Froch here. If he wants it, I'm f---ing here. And anyone else want to f---ing feel this? Look here. The ultimate f---ing male. Run like a f---ing b---- Carl Froch, run like a f---ing b----."

John Fury does have a professional boxing background, albeit a mediocre one at best. He retired in 1995 with a 8-4-1 record.

While also retired, Froch was much more accomplished than John Fury, retiring in 2014 with a 33-2 record. Froch was a multi-time super middleweight world champion and held the WBA and IBF 168-pound titles at the end of his career.

Love or hate him, fans can always count on John Fury to energize a room.

John Fury prepares Tyson Fury for return against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Although no longer his son's head trainer, John Fury remains a staple of Tyson Fury's camp. Fury has been mostly quiet for months since his son announced his most recent retirement, but he is finally given a chance to return to the spotlight.

Tyson Fury claimed to be done with boxing following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, but like each of his previous retirement announcements, that claim did not last long. The 37-year-old is booked to return against Makhmudov on April 11, where he will fight in his home country for the first time since 2022.

Tyson Fury has made several changes in his latest camp, most notably temporarily moving to Thailand to train at the ISS Boxing Gym in Pattaya. Fury also appears to still be working with longtime trainer SugarHill Steward in between camps.

Despite the changes, John Fury will always remain the loudest voice in Tyson Fury's corner.

