Anthony Joshua Trainer Believes Fight With Tyson Fury "More Likely Now Than Ever"
Anthony Joshua's trainer, Ben Davison, has claimed that a heavyweight contest between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is closer than we might think.
Speaking to Oddschecker, the 28-year-old trainer said the following when quizzed on whether we might finally see a meeting between two of the United Kingdom's most popular and talented heavyweights.
“I think there’s more chance of it happening now than ever," Davison said. "With the introduction of Riyadh Season and them having the relationship with both sides, bringing all the broadcasters together and everything else we’ve already mentioned. It’s the fight that boxing fans want to see.”
Davison has trained both Fury and Joshua, and when asked if he believes whether both men want the fight he was clear in his response.
“Yeah of course they would. It’s a legacy defining fight for them both. I always say, I think it’s crucial when you are coming through to have a dance partner and they’ve been each other’s dance partners for long enough now. I think it would have massive interest and it’s the one that everyone wants to see.”
Davison has also had his say on a potential rematch between heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. Usyk won their original meeting in 2023, but the bout was overshadowed by a low-blow called against Dubois.
“Yeah I do [think that Usyk wins the rematch], I don’t think Daniel [Dubois] has changed that much. I think he still has the same tendencies from their first fight, there is no shaming a loss to Usyk, obviously. He’s put his name down as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, in my opinion. I think that the fight won’t look too different, if I’m being honest.”
