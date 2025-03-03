Francis Ngannou Reveals Why He Danced After Dropping Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou fought Tyson Fury in 2023. It was the first time Ngannou stepped into the squared circle and he did it by taking on an all-time great in Fury.
Many thought it would be a one-sided affair. Considering the gulf in experience in boxing between the two fighters, that wasn't a surprising take.
Ngannou, though, dropped Fury and lost a very controversial decision. After dropping Fury, 'The Predator' gave him a little dance.
Ngannou has now revealed why he did it.
The former UFC heavyweight champion told The Ring Magazine:
I was in the middle of the fight. So I couldn’t just allow myself to stay there and feel the emotion of just knocking somebody down. It wasn't a knockout. If it was a knockout it would have been something different. Although I still remember that at the beginning of the fight, he said: ‘Let’s go to school’, something like that.
He added:
So that's why I give him a little dance there, like: ‘It's not working well for you professor’
Francis Ngannou added that he wasn't putting full venom in his shots to avoid getting burnt out. He said:
I didn't want to get tired before him. So, even the punches like [I told myself], 'Don't put power. Try to get speed and get as many punches as possible, but don't try to knock him out. Again, you're fighting a guy who has seven lives, like a cat.
Francis Ngannou fought once more in boxing, where he suffered a brutal KO loss to Anthony Joshua. Ngannou, though, has expressed interest in making a return to the ring with Deontay Wilder on his radar.
