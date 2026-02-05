Tyson Fury Makes U-Turn in Deontay Wilder Feud: “This Man Is Lost”

The long-standing feud between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was recently reignited following claims from 'The Bronze Bomber' that the English fighter cheated in their bouts.

The comments come ahead of Wilder's upcoming fight with Derek Chisora, which is set to take place on April 4.

On the morning of February 5, Fury responded to the comments by posting a video of his third and final bout with Wilder on his Instagram story. The caption on the post was: "The cheat was clear to see, big right hook was all it took."

Now, Fury has deleted the post, offering support to his former opponent instead.

Tyson Fury completes Deontay Wilder U-turn, offers support to former rival

In a new Instagram post on his story, Fury has backed down from reigniting the rivalry with the American heavyweight.

"I'm just sat here thinking about all the stuff that Deontay Wilder has been saying recently. And, even [I] got sort of dragged into posting stuff, a video of me knocking him out. I've just deleted that off my story," Fury said.

Explaining his rationale for deleting the post, Fury said, "Rather than retaliating and hating on somebody, this man really does have mental health issues - it's evident to see. Rather than going back and forth with him, saying he's deluded, I'm just going to pray for him, and I'm going to ask God to help him. He obviously needs the help."

"I'm not getting involved in pettiness. The fights were won, fair and square, and that's it. I'm going to pray for him and ask the Father to bring him back to the light, because this man is lost." Tyson Fury

Fury added to his story by saying, "Although this many probably doesn't like me, for whatever reason, I don't know why, because I made him a hell of a lot of money, tens of millions of dollars, tough times can make people say and do crazy things."

"I know he's been having a tough time with his personal life and his family and stuff, so it's a very difficult time for Deontay Wilder. So, whatever he says, I take it with a pinch of salt. I know it's not personal."

Fury concluded by saying that 'his door is always open' if Wilder ever wanted to do some training with him. "We've shared some great fights over the years. I'm going to pray for him."

