U.S. Postal Service Releases Stamps Honoring Muhammad Ali

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released two new commemorative stamps dedicated to Muhammad Ali. The stamp was unveiled at a ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky, the hometown of Muhammad Ali (1942-2016), on Thursday.

"Muhammad was a champion inside the ring, but his greatest legacy was compassion, how he showed up for people every day,” said Lonnie Ali, ex-wife of Muhammad, at the event per ABC News.

“This stamp will travel millions of miles. It will pass through countless hands, but it will quietly remind the world of a man who dared to believe that kindness could be powerful and that serving others could be heroic. The greatest tribute we can offer Muhammad is not to admire him. It is to follow his example, to make our own mark, our own stamp on the world."

A special stamp for a special champ

The stamp was designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá and features a 1974 black-and-white photograph of Ali staring into the camera with his gloves at the ready.

Muhammad Ali is the only three-time lineal and undisputed world heavyweight champion. He won the heavyweight championship three times by stopping Sonny Liston in 1964, by stopping George Foreman in 1974, and a third time against Leon Spinks in 1978.

More than that, he is to this day a global icon. Ali has already been featured on stamps in a number of other countries around the globe, from the Central African Republic to the Middle East.

How did the stamp come about?

The stamp is the result of advocacy from the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Beginning in 2022, they launched a campaign called "Get the champ a stamp." Decisions regarding commemorative stamps go through a tight review process controlled by the Citizens' Stamps Advisory Committee. The process typically takes many years.

The release comes nearly a decade after “The Greatest” passed from the scene. Ali was a controversial figure during his early career due to his conversion to Islam and opposition to the Vietnam War. However, his charisma was infectious, and he won over a reluctant nation and planet.

USPS has reported that 22 million of the collectible stamps were printed, as demand is expected to be high.

What was Muhammad Ali's record?

Ali with all time soccer great Pele of Brazil

Known for blazing fast hands and footwork, Ali also had one of the best chins in the history of the sport.

Ali finished his career with 56 wins and 5 losses. He scored 37 knockouts in his career. A number of other boxers have been featured on U.S. Postage stamps, including heavyweight champion Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano, as well as Sugar Ray Robinson, who is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time.

