UFC Champion Sean Strickland Demands Release in NSFW Rant to Pursue Boxing World Title

Despite reclaiming the UFC middleweight title in May, Sean Strickland claims he is done with MMA for good.

Since Conor McGregor's infamous crossover fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, countless MMA fighters have pushed to make the switch. Strickland is not only campaigning to be the next; he has made it clear he wants the career change to be permanent.

After going on a multi-post rant about the UFC's current business practices on Wednesday night, Strickland made his stance crystal clear with a two-minute Instagram video on Thursday.

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want to box. I want to put a boxing title on my mantle. I deserve it. I will put hands on any boxer. Jake Paul, who wants to give me a big 'ole bag to fight him. I'm under contract. Fine, I'll go to Zuffa and beat your cruiserweight champ. Easy.

"But let me tell you something about the UFC, and I'm going to say the quiet part out loud that nobody says. You watch these champions, these savages of the sport, they take an L, and they come back. Man, they fight three or four times and get f------ flatlined, like dude, what happened to you? Then you realize the UFC happened. They just don't care anymore. The UFC, they don't pay you enough money to walk away... They keep you right here, but they build a legacy and they don't pay you enough so you have to come back and ruin your legacy. I just don't want to do that, man.

"Like this g--slop, re-packaged McDonald's straight to the head. I want to fight; I want to box. I want to go win a boxing title. We're trying to work that out, but if the UFC says, 'Hey, we're not gonna do that, we're gonna make you fight.' Well, I'm gonna stick and move. You guys are gonna boo. Hell, I'll f------ boo with you while I'm doing it. Collect my check and then move on."

Jake Paul responds to Sean Strickland

Strickland called out several potential targets in his animated rant, including Jake Paul and Jai Opetaia, whom he referred to as Zuffa Boxing's cruiserweight champion. His previous monologue on X got Paul's attention and prompted a response.

"If you want your fair share call MVP when you are free," Paul tweeted, seemingly responding to Strickland.

'El Gallo' made his next post much more direct, despite knowing that Strickland's UFC contract would prevent any negotiations.

"Sean Strickland I see your texts but are you out of contract? Tell your 'promoter' to call MVP."

If you want your fair share call MVP when you are free — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2026

Strickland certainly fits the mold of Paul's previous opponents as a well-known MMA fighter. Six of Paul's 10 pay-per-view-headlining fights have been against aging ex-UFC fighters.

Strickland did not reveal the specific details of his contract, but he will not be boxing any time soon. If he somehow manages to crawl his way out of the UFC's grasp, he could feasibly find himself in the ring with Paul in the distant future.