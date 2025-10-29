UFC Legend Jorge Masvidal Urges Terence Crawford To Avoid ‘Nightmare’ Opponent
Former UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal thinks Terence Crawford should avoid one fight under all circumstances. Crawford sealed his status as a modern-day great with his win against Canelo Alvarez.
Considering he moved up two weight classes, many were critical of the move and believed Canelo would outmatch Crawford in strength and power. Crawford, though, showcased his full arsenal of skills to walk away with a unanimous decision win.
He became the undisputed super middleweight champion with the win, and the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight classes. Crawford is now 42-0-0 with 31 KO wins.
The question now is, what's next for Crawford? Names like David Benavidez, Janibek Alimkhanuly, and more have surfaced while the Canelo rematch also remains an option. Masvidal has urged Crawford to avoid one opponent, though.
Jorge Masvidal on Terence Crawford
Masvidal is cordial with Benavidez and believes it's in Crawford's best interest to avoid 'The Mexican Monster'. Speaking on the first episode of Death Row MMA, 'Gamebred' said, "I think he’s [Benavidez] one of the best. He’s in Miami now. He’s my boy … love ‘The Mexican Monster’. He works hard, outworks everybody. I’ve been to the gym with him a couple times. The guy is just a nightmare."
Speaking of Crawford's chances against Benavidez, Masvidal said:
"Hell no. It’s no diss to Terence … I don’t want to see that fight for Terence because I really think he’s completely outgunned and way small."- Jorge Masvidal
Turki Alalshikh immediately suggested Benavidez as Crawford's possible opponent following the Canelo win. But in reality, Benavidez is a lot bigger than Crawford. While he jumped up two weight classes to fight Canelo, the Mexican himself has worked his way up from the lighter weight classes throughout his career. Unlike Benavidez, Canelo is not naturally much bigger than Crawford.
Crawford also turned down the idea of fighting Benavidez , even before the Canelo fight. Benavidez also has since dismissed moving down to super middleweight and is looking to build his career at light heavyweight, where he holds the WBC title and will defend it against Anthony Yarde on November 22.
For Benavidez, there are other big opponents like Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Meanwhile, Crawford has nothing else to prove, and his legacy is set in stone. While winning a middleweight title might be an option, it's too big a risk for him to take on another hungry opponent. The Canelo rematch appears to be the most rewarding next move for Crawford.
