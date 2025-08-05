UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Brutally Slams Floyd Mayweather's Motives And Legacy
In the conversation of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather's name always comes up high on the list. A defensive master with spectacular instincts, 'Money' retired with a professional record of 50-0-0 with 27 knockouts.
He defeated Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Arturo Gatti, and more during his legendary career and was the biggest draw in boxing history
While there's no denying his greatness inside the ring, it's fair to say Mayweather is not as universally accepted as one would expect him to be. And now former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has questioned Mayweather's character, claiming nobody wants to be like him.
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov tarnishes Floyd Mayweather
Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired 29-0-0 from the UFC, has made some eyebrow-raising claims about Mayweather. The former UFC lightweight champion said in a recent New York conference:
He fought for money. I fought for legacy—because if you inspire people, that’s legacy. But trash people like that guy will never inspire anyone. I apologize for my language.- Khabib Nurmagomedov
He added. "We know many champions. They were incredible in the octagon or the ring. We also know footballers. But as human beings, they’re nothing. People see them and don’t even want to talk to them because they’re empty inside. But we also know champions who inspire people, who fought for legacy."
"And the other guy? Who is he? When he dies, people will forget him. They won’t even want to hear his name. That’s the difference between those who fight for money and those who fight for legacy."
Nurmagomedov is known as a very religious person. While some fighters approach combat sports as show business, 'The Eagle' always kept true to his character and barely got personal with any of his opponents.
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he was the Floyd Mayweather of MMA
Ahead of Nurmagomedov's 2018 bout against McGregor, Mayweather warned the Russian, saying McGregor didn't fear anyone. And when a journalist asked 'The Eagle' about his opinion on the same, he coldly replied:
I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA.
Mayweather, meanwhile, said back in 2020 that he'd fight Nurmagomedov if the money was right. "So as far as me going out there and competing against a guy like Conor McGregor, or a guy that's really inexperienced. Absolutely [I'd fight Khabib Nurmagomedov]. Those are $300 million fights."
The fight never materialized.
Mayweather, meanwhile, has taken on Logan Paul , Deji, and more inside the ring in exhibition matches. At 48, he is happily retired. While there have been talks of a potential Manny Pacquiao rematch, that doesn't look realistic at this point.
