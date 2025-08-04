Dillian Whyte Gives Threatening "Wolf" Metaphor Ahead Of Moses Itauma Fight
Dillian Whyte did not hesitate for a second to accept a fight with Moses Itauma.
Despite many fans pegging Itauma as a future champion, Whyte feels that he is getting overlooked in the matchup. A two-time interim heavyweight titleholder, Whyte knows that he is 17 years older than his opponent, but still feels that he is an "older wolf" who can "bite the f*** out of someone."
"I took [the fight] right away, even without knowing how much they're paying me or when the fight was," Whyte told The Ring Magazine.
"They're trying to feed me to the wolves and make me get torn apart. But what you don't understand is, I've been an alpha male. I've been at the bottom of the pack, I've been at the middle of the pack and at the top of the pack. Maybe I'm an older wolf, but s***, I still got f****** teeth, man. I got teeth, and I'll bite the f*** out of someone."
Whyte is riding a three-fight win streak but has not fought since beating Ebenezer Tetteh in December 2024. A professional since 2011, his only losses have come against Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin.
While Itauma possesses undeniable potential, Whyte will be a substantial step-up in competition. The 20-year-old prodigy has impressive knockout wins over veterans Mariusz Wach and Demsey McKean, but both are still a step below Whyte. Itauma most recently improved to 12-0 with a second-round knockout of Mike Balogun in May.
Moses Itauma an overwhelming favorite to beat Dillian Whyte
Despite the wide experience gap, Itauma is still a monstrous favorite to remain undefeated. The Slovak has been lined as high as a 14-1 favorite to beat Whyte, according to Pro Boxing Odds.
For as long as Whyte has been around, it is difficult to deny Itauma. A matchup with a former titleholder would be too soon for most 20-year-old prospects, but Itauma's combination of athleticism, speed and power is nearly unprecedented for a heavyweight.
Whyte is clearly not in his prime, but a win over him is still a monumental addition to any fighter's resume. 'The Body Snatcher' was never able to claim a world title, but has only lost to all-time great boxers in his lengthy career.
Itauma would join an elite list that currently only includes former champions should he get his hand raised in the matchup.
Itauma and Whyte headline a co-promoted fight card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 16. The event, which will be broadcast on DAZN, also features WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball's title defense against Sam Goodman and a matchup between fellow heavyweight prospects Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye.
