How to Watch Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
Rarely do title bouts fly under the radar, but with the caliber of card that's taking place on Saturday, there are a few big fights that aren't getting the most attention.
One of the title fights as part of the Riyadh Season's card that's dubbed 'The Last Crescendo' will be when Carlos Adames looks to defend his WBC middleweight title against the undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Adames will be looking to make the second defense of his title, while Sheeraz is in his first world title bout.
Adames (24-1, 18 KOs), 30, was the interim WBC middleweight champion and defended the title twice before he was elevated to full champion on May 8 after Jermall Charlo was stripped due to inactivity and legal troubles. Adames' first title defense was a unanimous decision win over Terrell Gausha on June 15.
Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs), 25, has rapidly risen the ranks and has won his last 15 bouts by stoppage or knockout en route to becoming the No. 1 contender in the WBC. The towering 6-foot-3 middleweight's last bout was a second-round stoppage of Tyler Denny on Sept. 21. The most impressive win of Sheeraz's career came the fight prior when he stopped the previously undefeated Austin "Ammo" Williams on June 1.
Here's more information on the fight and the rest of the card, which will be headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 for the undisputed light heavyweight title.
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz fight date
Date: February 22, 2025
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz card start time:
Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
DAZN projects Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz will walk to the ring at 2:35 pm EST.
How to watch: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz will be available on DAZN PPV.
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz location
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fight Card
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2
Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title fight
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title fight
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title fight
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title fight
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title fight
