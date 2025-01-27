UFC Superstar Israel Adesanya Gives Surprising Take On Potential Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou Fight
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has predicted how a potential boxing fight between Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou could play out. Both Ngannou and Wilder are two of the scariest knockout artists in combat sports.
Wilder has a professional record of 43-4-1 with 42 of his wins coming by knockout. The Alabama native, however, has lost four of his last five fights. He has been knocked out in three of those fights.
Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, meanwhile, has fought two professional boxing matches. He gave Tyson Fury a run for his money and even knocked 'The Gypsy King' down in his debut before losing a controversial split decision. Ngannou suffered a brutal knockout defeat in his second fight against Anthony Joshua.
Deontay Wilder, though, remains a force of nature and his knockout prowess can never be underestimated. The same can be implied for Francis Ngannou, meaning a potential clash between the duo could be fireworks.
Israel Adesanya reckons a fight between the two KO artists would still be massive and has backed Ngannou to win. However, 'The Last Stylebender' reminded fans what an amazing athlete Wilder is. Speaking to Stake, he said:
Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder certainly still have the tools to be in the ring together. This is the first time I am hearing about this. People forget in this TikTok generation who Deontay Wilder is - who has one of the highest finishing rates in heavyweight boxing history and Francis Ngannou also became a star in the boxing world in just two fights. I would back my boy Francis to win this fight. It also depends where Deontay is at mentally.- Israel Adesanya
Adesanya added:
In one of his last interviews he [Wilder] spoke about going to the jungle and doing Ayahuasca so who knows where he is at. For me, It's going to be Francis who wins this fight. I admire his story and his rise against all odds. I will always back him. I haven't heard about this fight, but it's an interesting one to have.- Israel Adesanya
Deontay Wilder is set to return to boxing in April as he will face Curtis Harper. Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, defeated Renan Ferreira in his last fight in October to become the PFL heavyweight champion.
