USA Boxing Announces 2025 Youth Men's High Performance Team
USA Boxing has announced its youth men's high performance team as the the 2025 youth selection camp has concluded.
The camp was held over the past two weeks at the US Olympic Training center in Colorado Springs, CO. There, nine boxers across nine weight classes were selected to represent Team USA.
The full roster includes:
- Lorenzo Juanito Patricio (50 kg) from Waianae, Hawaii
- Landon John Patricio (55 kg) from Waianae, Hawaii
- Salim Ellis-Bey (60 kg) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Lavant Brownlee (65 kg) from Louisville, Kentucky
- Jose Vasquez (70 kg) from Dallas, Texas
- Anthony Lona (75 kg) from Kyle, Texas
- Joseph Awinongya (80 kg) from Joliet, Illinois
- Angel Blancarte (85 kg) from Hutchinson, Kansas
- Nnajai Wright (90+ kg) from Richmond, Virginia
Those selected above will travel to Germany to compete in the Brandenburg Youth Cup from July 29-August 3.
