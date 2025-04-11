Eddie Hearn Reveals When Shakur Stevenson Could Fight Gervonta Davis
Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis are two of the best lightweights in the world. Davis is the WBA lightweight champion while Stevenson holds the WBC title.
Stevenson looks all set to take on William Zepeda next. While Davis is inching closer towards a rematch against Lamont Roach. The first fight between Davis and Roach ended in a controversial majority draw.
Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has now revealed that they're working actively to make Stevenson vs Zepeda happen and that a fight against 'Tank' Davis will be negotiated after that. He told DAZN during the Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis press conference:
So, now negotiations have been ordered by the WBC for Shakur to fight [interim lightweight champion William] Zepeda. We’ve been speaking to Eric Gomez, Oscar De La Hoya, and the team at Golden Boy. Everybody wants the fight.
Hearn added:
It’s the perfect fight for everybody. We’ll see if we can reach a deal with DAZN and make a big fight in the summer schedule. It’s a tremendous fight between two fantastic fighters. We believe Shakur Stevenson is the best lightweight in the world, and I think a fight with someone like Zepeda can really show that off..Get that fight done, and then deal with Tank.
Both Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis are undefeated. Stevenson is 23-0-0 with 11 career knockout wins. Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 career knockouts. Stevenson is known for his defensive mastery and perfectly utilizes the hit and don't get hit approach. Davis, meanwhile, is known for his raw power, meaning two different styles will clash in the potential showdown.
