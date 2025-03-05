Turki Alalshikh, Dana White Announce New Boxing Promotion
The boxing landscape may be on the verge of a huge shift.
Turki Alalshikh, Dana White, TKO Group Holdings, and Sela announced a multi-year partnership to begin a new boxing promotion. TKO is the parent company of the UFC and WWE, while Sela has helped organize some of boxing's biggest events, including Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, which broke attendance records in the UK on Sept. 21.
“This landmark partnership between industry powerhouses sets the stage for an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans," Alalshikh said. "Together, we are developing the next generation of talent and delivering world-class events at a time when the sport is primed for further disruption.”
The Ring reported that the promotion will feature both rising prospects and some of the top fighters in the world. Above all, having the best fight the best will be the pillar of the promotion, which played a huge role in helping the UFC rise to prominence. Boxing has had trouble executing on this, though the sport has made great strides of late toward resolving that.
Alalshikh also announced that White will be the CEO of the new boxing promotion.
"I wouldn't be where I am today without boxing," White said. "The sport of boxing is where I started. I felt like it was something that could never be fixed until [Turki Alalshikh] showed up. He has done more for boxing than any promoter in the history of the sport combined. He has invested more money, more energy and more passion into the sport than literally ever."
White added:
"Everybody knows the format. The best fight the best. You work your way up the rankings and once somebody breaks into the top five, there's no question who the top five guys are in each weight class and they fight it out. And once somebody holds that belt, you don't need three letters in front of that belt. Whoever has the belt is the best in the world in that weight class."
