Ryan Garcia Looking To Grow And Earn Back Respect Of Boxing Fans
When the final scorecards were read on April 20, Ryan Garcia had earned the best win of his career, becoming the first man to defeat Devin Haney.
A mere weeks later, that win had been overturned to a no contest due to multiple failed drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug, Ostarine. The failed drug tests also led to him being suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission and added another chapter to a series of erratic behavior moments by Garcia, which included him missing weight by over three pounds.
Now, Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will get another chance when he headlines the card at Times Square in New York on May 2 against Rolando "Rolly" Romero. Given his actions in the build-up in previous fights, which he said included drinking and smoking, Garcia is looking to grow and learn from his past mistakes.
MORE: Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez Headline Card In Times Square
"I've always had those problems," Garcia said. "I don't know who else struggles with stuff like that, but that's just something I was struggling with and I want to show everybody you can come back from anything and I want to show my dedication to the sport and just be a true professional. I admit my wrongs. I don't want anybody to take my actions of drinking and smoking before the fight and try to think that's a way to handle yourself as a professional. I came here to change that and this is my first fight to get respect back.”
Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will also fight Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) on the same card. Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) will also be on the card and will defend his Ring Magazine and WBO junior welterweight titles vs. interim WBO champion Arnold Barboza (32-0, 11 KOs).
The stakes are high for Garcia given what could lie ahead. He and Romero will be fighting for a secondary WBA belt at welterweight and if Garcia can notch a win, he'll also be positioned to rematch Haney later this year in Saudi Arabia and he could later find himself in line to fight for a world title at welterweight.
"I'm here to do my job and set up that rematch," Garcia said. "I'm not overlooking him at all. I know that he's going to come to fight. This is a big opportunity on the main stage so I gotta be sharp and prepare."
The Latest Boxing News
Devin Haney Says He Is Past The Ryan Garcia Fight And Looking Forward
Eddie Hearn Reveals Five Man Shortlist For Anthony Joshua’s Next Fight
Lamont Roach Jr's Attorney Sends Letter To NYSAC Requesting They Overturn Result vs Gervonta Davis
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Joe Rogan And Dana White In Latest Video Rant